Cashier shoots at man stealing chips but hits a customer instead, Michigan cops say

A trip to the gas station ended in disaster for a man in Detroit, Michigan, police say. He was accidentally shot by the cashier who was aiming at a thief.

The cashier at a Shell gas station and a would-be thief had words before the thief tried to steal several bags of chips on Tuesday night, WXYZ reported.

A cashier in Detroit, Michigan shot at a chip thief but hit a customer, instead, police say. Screengrab: Matthew Smith Twitter

As the thief tried to leave, the 27-year-old emerged with a gun and shot at the thief through the glass door of the building, WJBK reported.

Police say the bullet missed the thief but hit a 22-year-old customer in the chest, WDIV reported. He’s in “temporary serious condition” but is expected to survive.

Both the thief and the cashier have been arrested, police said, according to WXYZ.