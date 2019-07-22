Bearded man sought by police after NC woman and her boyfriend were killed in Canada

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police released a sketch of a person of interest they are looking for related to the homicides of Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler. Royal Canadian Mounted Police

A person of interest is wanted by police investigating the shooting deaths of a Charlotte, North Carolina, woman and her Australian boyfriend, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

Police released a sketch of a bearded man investigators want to speak with about the deaths of Chynna Deese, 24, and Lucas Fowler, 23, according to a news release.

The man in the sketch was seen speaking with Fowler on Highway 97 in British Columbia on July 14, police said.

Investigators believe Deese and Fowler were likely killed between 4 p.m. July 14 and 8 a.m. the following day, McClatchy newsgroup reported.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

A road worker said she saw a frustrated-looking man standing in the middle of the remote highway while the young couple were next to their van, according to 9 News in Australia.

“If you just get a bad feeling, and that’s what I had, you just don’t stop,” Alandra Hull said about the man she described for a police sketch artist, the TV station reported.

Police described the person in the sketch as a white man with dark skin and hair with a possible beard or glasses who is shorter than Fowler’s 6-foot-3 frame.

The man in the sketch might have been driving south in an old “Jeep Cherokee with a black stripe on the hood and a black light/bull bar with small, covered lights,” according to the news release.

Deese and Fowler’s deaths are considered homicides, and their bodies were found along the Alaska Highway, 12 miles south of Liard Hot Springs, a popular tourist attraction in British Columbia, police said. Parked nearby was Fowler’s blue minivan.

Deese, a North Carolina resident who graduated from Myers Park High School before getting a degree from Appalachian State, had just started an extended road trip in Canada with Fowler — her boyfriend since 2017, McClatchy newsgroup reported.

Deese’s brother, British Deese, told McClatchy newsgroup that his family has been led to believe the killings were “brutal” enough that an open casket won’t be allowed at his sister’s funeral.

Chynna Deese’s father, Dwayne Deese, told McClatchy newsgroup it took authorities three days to identify the bodies, which tells him the deaths were violent. It also suggests all forms of identification were taken, he said.

“They were deeply in love,” British Deese said in an interview with McClatchy newsgroup. “They met traveling and that’s just what they did — travel. He was working in Canada and they were planning an extensive road trip there for three weeks.”

The family has read stories of an alleged serial killer that prowls the Alaska Highway, but they don’t believe a double murder fits that scenario, British Deese said.

Police said there is no evidence to support claims of a serial killer.

Anyone with information on the deaths is asked to call 250-774-2700 as police cull through tips, surveillance footage and interview anyone who might have seen the couple.

