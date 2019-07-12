Watch dramatic explosion blow a KFC into smithereens and light up North Carolina sky

Watch KFC explosion light up the night sky and rattle a pharmacy in North Carolina An explosion at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Rockingham County, North Carolina lit the night sky and rattled a pharmacy in the town of Eden, video from Eden Drug shows. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An explosion at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Rockingham County, North Carolina lit the night sky and rattled a pharmacy in the town of Eden, video from Eden Drug shows.

A blast cut through the stillness of a North Carolina town early Thursday morning, lighting up the night sky and flattening a fast-food restaurant.

Video shows the moment a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Eden suddenly erupted and sent debris flying into the air.

The blast even shook items inside nearby Eden Drug, which caught the explosion on its surveillance cameras.

Other businesses had broken windows after the explosion, which was felt on the “Virginia state line,” RockinghamNow reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Social media users said they heard a “loud boom” and felt their houses shake, according to comments on the Eden Police Department’s Facebook page.

No one was hurt in the explosion, and its cause is still under investigation, according to WXII.

The night before, a restaurant worker smelled gas, and someone called officials, WGHP reported.

“KFC officials said in a statement Thursday that the company plans to rebuild in the same location after officials conclude their investigation,” RockinghamNow reports.

Eden is in Rockingham County and about 35 miles north of Greensboro.