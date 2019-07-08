Principal accused of sending nude photos to student faces sex crime charges, NC cops say

Make your online dating experience safer with these tips An officer with the Greenville Police Department in South Carolina provides some advice for avoiding becoming a victim. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An officer with the Greenville Police Department in South Carolina provides some advice for avoiding becoming a victim.

A North Carolina principal was arrested after police say he had a “romantic relationship” with a student he approached on a dating app.

Tony Lee Worley, 57, was charged with several sex crimes, including indecent liberties with a student, solicitation of sex with a student and solicitation for indecent liberties with a minor, the Lincolnton Police Department said Friday in a news release.

Last month, Worley resigned as principal of Lincolnton High School after allegations surfaced that he reached out to a student on Grindr, a dating app for gay men, WSOC reported.

He was also accused of using SnapChat to send a former student’s nude photos to the high schooler, who said the messages between the two had become sexual, the Lincoln Times-News reported last month.

Police searched Worley’s home, cars and office, according to the Lincoln Times-News.

Officers say they found “at least one additional victim” and are looking for others.

“Worley is not allowed to come on school property, and cannot have any contact with the students involved in the investigation,” Spectrum News reports.

Lincoln County Schools in a statement said it’s cooperating with police and that it values student safety, according to a statement obtained by Spectrum News.

Worley’s bond was set at $47,000, and he was scheduled to appear in court Monday, officials say.