After copy-cat licking, disgusted Blue Bell ice cream fans ask: Why no safety seals?

It was only a matter of time.

Video of a second Blue Bell licker has emerged out of Louisiana, and people are disgusted. Police arrested Lenise Martin III, 36, after he was filmed licking the ice cream, poking it with his finger, then returning it to the freezer case, KFOX reported.

NOT AGAIN!! Another person accused of licking ice cream THIS TIME IN LOUISIANA, has been arrested. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, this guy licked the ice cream in a Belle Rose store. @WAFB

Some fans of the ice cream have had it, asking Blue Bell why the company doesn’t use a plastic or foil safety seal in addition to a lid. The company responded in a statement, WAFB reported:

“During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.”

Fans were not impressed, many writing on social media that they’d likely not know the cartons had been open until they got the tubs home.

“I just want to know, why they feel freezing ... ice cream to the top upside down is sufficient as a safety seal?” one user wrote on Twitter.

“At your consumers request we all want you to put seals on your ice cream,” wrote another. “For our safety and for your pockets.”

“I love you BlueBell ice cream, but for the love of all things creamy ... start using tamper proof seals!! I need a plastic cover or seal before I buy your delicious concoctions again.”

Several users have speculated that Blue Bell will eventually deploy seals, but only time will tell. In the meantime, all we can do is hope the people next to us in the freezer aisle will purchase their ice cream before they lick it.