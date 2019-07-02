Man Fort Bragg sergeant charged with killing was part of a rap group, his family says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Fort Bragg sergeant is charged with fatally shooting a member of a rap group at a North Carolina night club.

Police responded to a reported shooting at Aqua Night Club in Hope Mills around 2 a.m. on June 23 and found Kitric Shavoy Reeves Jr. with gunshot wounds, according to CBS17.

Reeves, of Fayetteville, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital but died, CBS17 reported.

William Donelle Dillard, 26, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Monday and is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center, according to officials.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a previous altercation between the two, CBS17 reported.

Dillard is assigned to Company B 407 Brigade Support Battalion at Fort Bragg and is a sergeant in the U.S. Army, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

Reeves’ family told WRAL that he was the “backbone” of the rap group Deadplay Entertainment, although he didn’t rap.

The family said the group “performed up and down the East Coast,” WRAL reported.

His mother, Teresa Leslie, told WTVD that the shooting has “ripped her family to pieces.”

“I don’t wish this on anybody,” she said. “This is the worst deal of pain that I have ever been through in my entire life.”