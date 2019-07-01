Death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, forces postponement of Rangers game Monday

Death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, forces cancellation of Rangers game Monday The Texas Rangers-Los Angeles Angels series opener was canceled Monday after the death of Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs. Skaggs was found dead at his hotel room in Southlake. He was scheduled to pitch Thursday in the finale of the four-game series. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Texas Rangers-Los Angeles Angels series opener was canceled Monday after the death of Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs. Skaggs was found dead at his hotel room in Southlake. He was scheduled to pitch Thursday in the finale of the four-game series.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, married in the off-season and only 12 days short of his 28th birthday, died Monday at the team hotel in Southlake, and the opener of a four-game series between the Angels and Texas Rangers was postponed.

Both clubs and MLB provided input on the best course of action after learning of Skagg’s death. Players and personnel from both teams left shortly the decision to postpone.

Only Rangers general manager Jon Daniels and manager Chris Woodward addressed the media.

“On behalf of the Rangers organization, all of us here ... just saddened by the news today and certainly want to express our deepest condolences and sympathies to Tyler’s family and the Angels organization,” Daniels said.

Skaggs was found dead in his room at the Hilton Hotel, 1400 Plaza Place in Southlake. Police were called to the hotel at 2:18 p.m. Monday, according to a spokesman from the Southlake Police Department.

Southlake Police Department Press Release 7/1/19 pic.twitter.com/vgZTUBIc40 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) July 1, 2019

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but police don’t suspect foul play.

No other information was released by police, but media covering the Angels saw Skaggs pitch Saturday and watched Sunday as he and his teammates donned western clothes for a themed trip face the Rangers.

Skaggs faced the Rangers 12 times in his career, going 5-2 with a 4.52 ERA. He beat them April 6 by allowing one run in 6 1/3 innings, and he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings May against the Rangers but took a no-decision.

He was scheduled to pitch Thursday in the series finale.

“He wasn’t a guy that I enjoyed having to go up against,” Woodward said. “It seemed like, whether I was in Seattle or LA or here, he gave all the teams I coached fits. It was a really promising arm.

“I liked asking around about him because he was an intriguing guy with really good stuff, but I wanted to know personally who he was. Everybody spoke very, very highly of him from a character standpoint. He was guy who was tough to root against because you had heard such good things about him.”

The Angels dealt with another shocking death in 2009, when rookie pitcher Nick Adenhart was killed by a drunk driver only hours after making his MLB debut.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels said in a statement. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Carli, and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Players across baseball expressed their sorrow on social media.

“My heart is crushed,” Rangers center fielder Delino DeShields said on Instagram. “Life is so unpredictable and we should never take anything for granted. This isn’t just a loss just for the Los Angeles Angels but a loss for our entire baseball family and community. It was a pleasure to have competed against you over the past 5 years. You were a true competitor and my thoughts and prayers will forever be with you and your family. Rest in paradise, brother.”

Cleveland Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer came through the minors with Skaggs while they were with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together,” Bauer tweeted. Today, we all lose and mourn together. Your memory, your love for life, everything that made you, you, will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew you. Rest In Peace brother. We love you.”

We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together. Today, we all lose and mourn together. Your memory, your love for life, everything that made you, you, will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew you. Rest In Peace brother. We love you. pic.twitter.com/n30eXspS4N — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) July 1, 2019

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred also shared his condolences in a news release.

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas,” the statement said. “All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife, Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

The Rangers said that Monday’s game will be made up in August as part of a doubleheader, and Daniels said that the Rangers would be fully supportive of a decision to postpone Tuesday’s game as well.

All-Star left-hander Mike Minor is scheduled to start for the Rangers.

“Tonight’s the only game we discussed with MLB,” he said. “If there’s a need to discuss further we well. ... Real life takes precedence here. If there’s a need for that, I’m sure we’ll hear from MLB. Some things are a lot bigger than baseball.”

