‘Keep your legs closed.’ Texas candidate tells teen girls to not ‘taint’ themselves, they say

The history of sexual harassment in America: 5 things to know Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights

A Houston mayoral candidate’s speech at a Youth Advocacy Summit in Texas on Friday made several teenage attendees of the event uncomfortable, KPRC reported.

According to a news release from OCA - Asian Pacific American Advocates, candidate Dwight Boykins was invited to the organization’s summit for a discussion on issues important to area high school students, but Boykins deviated from the program.

“He was telling us we should keep our legs closed, that we shouldn’t taint ourselves,” a 16-year-old attendee said, according to KTRK. “In a way, saying that we should stay pure because otherwise, in the future, other men won’t want us.”





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a video posted to Twitter, Boykins pulls a young woman from the audience to illustrate his point saying, “I’m going to lie and tell her how much I love her and how beautiful she is, how sweet she is, because I’m running game. And once we do something, he finds out, he isn’t going to want to marry her.”

An apology was posted to Boykins’ Facebook page, stating “My words were [meant] to inspire and I deeply regret the extent to which they caused anyone hurt or discomfort. That was never my intention, and to anyone who may have taken offense by what I said, I apologize.”

His remarks sparked the hashtag #BoycottBoykins, where students and supporters have shared their disapproval of Boykins’ comments on Twitter.

“Telling teenage girls to keep their legs closed or else no man will want them doesn’t ‘inspire’ a [damn] thing,” one user wrote.

“...it’s extremely inappropriate and downright horrendous that someone, especially a person in power that’s running for another (higher) elected position, would make such degrading and dehumanizing remarks towards young female students,” another wrote.

if that is your idea of inspiration, you have no clue about women. you need to get out of this race now. #BoycottBoykins — strugglesofmara (@marajvan) June 29, 2019

To have had this at @OCANational’s #OCACON2019 Youth Track was despicable and inexcusable. @DwightBoykins should be ashamed and should properly apologize for his offensive and backwards remarks. You do not deserve to be in any position of power. #BoycottBoykins https://t.co/6CFAgfFS3p — Pajouablai Monica Lee (@pajouablai) June 30, 2019

Why is @DwightBoykins telling young women to “close their legs” and the refusing to address rape culture when confronted about it?



Doesn’t need to be a council member and much less running for Mayor.#boycottBoykins https://t.co/ok3kUv6VJ7 — Benjamin Hernandez (@TheBenjaminHdz) June 29, 2019

In a news release, OCA - Asian Pacific American Advocates said the organization notified authorities as well as parents and guardians of the students in attendance, stating “We do not and will not tolerate inappropriate behavior at our events regardless of whom the perpetrator might be. The safety and well-being of our young advocates are our paramount concern.”