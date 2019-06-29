A rare outbreak of salmonella has hit eight U.S. states. It seems to come from Mexico

What is salmonella and how do you keep from getting it? Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.

The full name of the latest foodborne illness outbreak to hit the United States is Salmonella Uganda. But, it appears to come from Mexico. And though it’s mainly in the Northeast, it’s reached Florida.

Friday’s update from the Centers for Disease Control gives the following information:

▪ So far, 62 people in eight states have been reported with Salmonella Uganda, a rare strain of salmonella that hasn’t caused an outbreak since before 2006, according to the CDC. Of those 62 people, 23 have been hospitalized. The first sickness was in January, the most recent was June 8 with most sicknesses coming since April. New York (24), Connecticut (14) and New Jersey (12) account for the most illnesses.

Salmonella is the most common foodborne illness, sickening 1.2 million in the United States each year with diarrhea, fever and stomachaches, hospitalizing 23,000 people and killing 450.

▪ Whole, fresh papayas from Mexico imported to New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island appear to the be the carrier, according to early investigation. Of the ill people interviewed, 76 percent said they ate papayas. Florida’s one ill resident traveled to Connecticut the week before they got sick. The other case outside the Northeast is in Texas.

The CDC advises residents in the above states to toss their whole, fresh papayas from Mexico.

▪ If this sounds familiar, in 2017, a multi-strain salmonella outbreak linked to Maradol papayas from Mexico sickened 251 people, hospitalized 79 and caused one death.