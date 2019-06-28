Man shatters sheriff’s office window — and brings doughnuts, Washington deputies say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Maybe it seemed like a better idea in his head.

A 26-year-old man armed with “a fresh box of donuts” was arrested last week after shattering the front window of a Kings County Sheriff’s Office storefront in Fairwood, Washington, and then making himself at home, deputies wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The man, whose name deputies didn’t release, broke in just after midnight — shortly after he bought the baked goods at a neighborhood grocery store, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A Sheriff’s Office statement said the man tossed a 3 ½-inch knife into the glass window, but that was the only damage he left during the June 16 incident, the SeattlePI reports.

“People say cops love donuts but we don’t recommend this method of delivery,” deputies said in the post, which includes photos of the shattered glass storefront and the variety of doughnuts.

The man was discovered in the station’s back room in front of a television, smoking a cigar with his feet up, deputies said. It’s an area traditionally used for deputies to fill out paperwork.

A responding deputy asked the 26-year-old if he’d shattered the front window and the man said “yep,” then explained that he’d prefer to go to jail for the crime rather than “kill his roommate,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the man didn’t explain what had gone on between him and the roommate, the Seattle Times reports.

He was arrested and booked at the King County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“No word on the fate of the donuts,” deputies said in the Facebook post, which has been shared more than 1,000 times in less than 24 hours.

“That’s a good selection of donuts,” one Facebook user wrote in a comment that’s been liked more than 100 times. “You have to give the guy credit for that.”

The doughnuts were from a Safeway in Renton, according to the SeattlePI.

The man was released from custody on June 17 and faces charges of trespassing and malicious mischief, according to the SeattlePI.