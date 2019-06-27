WBF boxing champion gets 10 years for drunken crash that killed woman, unborn child

Krystil Kincaid, 29, a pregnant wife and mother, died after a fiery collision with pro boxer Marcos Forestal-Coutin, 28, who faces drunken driving charges, say police in Hemet, California. Her husband, Zach Kincaid, posted photos of her on Facebook in tribute. Facebook screenshot

Boxing champion Marcos Forestal-Coutin was sentenced Thursday in a Southern California courtroom to 10 years in prison in the 2018 drunken driving deaths of a woman and her unborn child.

Forestal, 29, of Burbank, pleaded guilty in March to gross vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence. The 10-year prison term is the maximum sentence under California law, said Riverside County District Attorney’s officials.

Riverside County District Attorney’s officials announced the sentence in the Sept. 9, 2018, head-on collision in Hemet that killed Krystil Kincaid, 29, of San Jacinto, and Kincaid’s unborn daughter, whom Krystil and husband Zach Kincaid, planned to name Avalynn Onix. Hemet is approximately 90 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Krystill Kincaid was eight months pregnant. She was on speakerphone with her husband when Forestal’s BMW swerved into her lane and collided with her minivan, her husband would later say.

“The scream I heard out of her mouth before she made contact – it’s haunting me,” he said. “I heard the collision, I heard everything,” Los Angeles television station KTLA reported at the time.

Hemet officers received the first calls of a head-on collision shortly after 8:30 p.m., police officials said in the days after the fatal wreck. They found Forestal’s BMW and Kincaid’s Chrysler minivan wrecked in the middle of an intersection. Kincaid was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital. Police spotted Forestal walking near his car. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and arrested.

Hemet Police Chief Rob Webb later called Kincaid’s death “a terrible tragedy that no family should have to endure,” vowing to “do everything we can to bring justice to this case.”

The Kincaids’ story drew headlines last September after Zach Kincaid posted stirring Facebook images of his wife and Avalynn as they lay in an open casket at their funeral.

“How do I explain to my children this injustice? My children and I have never felt so disposable,” Zach Kincaid wrote in his Facebook post following the Sept. 26 funeral, according to news reports.

Forestal-Coutin won the World Boxing Federation’s vacant WBF International Super Bantamweight in a first-round knockout over Daniel Vega on June 22 in Tijuana, Mexico. The title win raised Forestal’s record to 8-0, with five of the victories by way of knockout.