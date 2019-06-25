Teacher filmed a dozen porn videos at school, but she may go free, Texas cops say

An El Campo High School substitute teacher was fired for filming pornography in a classroom and workroom, media reported. Screengrab from Google.

A substitute teacher in Texas filmed about a dozen pornography videos at a high school that were uploaded onto the internet, media outlets reported.

El Campo High School officials said in a statement that no other staff members or students were involved and that the teacher has been fired. They called the incident “improper” and “criminal.”

“The district continues to hold the safety and well being of our students and staff as our top priority,” the statement said.

But the woman may not be charged with a crime.

El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill said the police department consulted with the district attorney’s office to determine charges that could be filed against the woman, according to KPRC.

“We can’t find a law that she violated,” Stanphill told the Houston TV station.

The woman, who was employed at the school for three months, filmed the videos in a classroom and a workroom, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 27 years, and this is the first time I have ever run into anything like this,” Stanphill told the newspaper.