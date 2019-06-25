‘Go back to Mexico:’ Mom is attacked by her son’s 13-year-old bully, NJ attorney says

Beronica Ruiz, 35, was attacked by teenage boy who had bullied her son, her attorney said. Screengrab from WNBC.

A New Jersey mother was walking her son and 1-year-old daughter home from school last week when a 13-year-old boy brutally attacked her, fracturing her eye socket and giving her a concussion, an attorney told media outlets.

Beronica Ruiz’s attorney, Daniel Santiago, said the teenager attacked the family the day after the mother reported that classmates had been bullying her son at Passaic Gifted and Talented Academy School No. 20, according to the North Jersey Record.

The bully and two other students had told Ruiz’s 12-year-old son to “go back to Mexico” and chanted, “Mexicans should go back behind the wall,” Santiago told NJ Advance Media. Ruiz and her husband are legally in the country on work visas, Santiago told the North Jersey Record, and their son is a U.S. citizen, according to WNBC.

“It takes a certain level of insanity to brutally attack a mother with a stroller and leave her for dead,” Santiago said to NJ Advance Media.

Ruiz was knocked out and woke up on a stretcher, according to WNBC.

Photos released by Santiago’s law office show heavy bruising around Ruiz’s bloodied right eye while she was treated in the hospital after the attack, according to the North Jersey Record.

The 13-year-old boy was charged with assault and released to his parents, WNBC reported.

“This incident is being taken extremely seriously,” Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told WNBC. “I have met with and spoken personally with the family, I have met with my Chief of Police, local officials and school administration as well as board members to make sure there is accountability and that this family receives justice.”