Woman gouges eyes of attempted rapist, who she saw earlier at store, Illinois cops say

Chicago police say a woman fought off an attempted rapist by trying to gouge out his eyes.

A Chicago woman says she was shopping at a grocery store less than half a mile from her home when she saw the man who later tried to rape her in the middle of the night, according to police.

The woman was sleeping at her home on the north side of the city when she heard a strange noise about 12:30 a.m. on June 15, police said. She left her bedroom to find a man in a beige baseball cap, orange or red shirt and blue jeans who had started to remove his clothes, police said.

The man had entered the residence through a second-floor window that was partially open, according to police.





The woman fought off the man — attempting to gouge out his eyes and possibly scratching his face — before he ran out the front door and entered a dark sedan, police said.