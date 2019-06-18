High school athletes used bottles, flashlight to sexually assault victims, TX charges say

Four former La Vernia, Texas high school students were indicted Friday with organized criminal activity after a hazing scandal. Screengrab from Google Maps

Four former La Vernia, Texas high school athletes are accused of using a shampoo bottle, CO2 air bottle, a flashlight and cardboard rod to sexually assault their victims in a hazing scandal, media outlets reported.

A grand jury in Wilson County indicted Dustin Norman, Alejandro Ibarra, Colton Weidner and Christian Roberts on felony charges of organized criminal activity, the San Antonio Express-News reported. The four former students were charged two years ago with sexual assault, according to the newspaper.

According to the indictments, Norman and Ibarra used a shampoo bottle, cardboard rod and CO2 air bottle to “cause the penetration of a (juvenile’s) anus,” according to KSAT.

The indictments say Weidner and Roberts used their fingers and a flashlight to sexually assault juveniles, according to WOAI.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Hazing is any activity expected of someone joining or participating in a group that humiliates, degrades, abuses, or endangers them regardless of a person’s willingness to participate.

Norman, Alejandro, Weidner and Roberts were among 13 students charged in 2017 after an investigation of hazing by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and Texas Rangers, according to KSAT.