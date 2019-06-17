Drunken driver runs over man, then puts the severed torso in his car, TN cops say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A state trooper in Tennessee stopped a man for driving erratically, but then the officer found a severed torso in the car, WBIR reports.

Police say they first tried to stop Dorrae Johnson on Interstate 40, but he drove off early Sunday morning, according to the station. The Tennessee Highway Patrol officer caught up with him again after he pulled off the highway, WBIR reports.

Johnson, 29, tried to get away again but crashed his car and ran before the officer caught him, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

When the officer reached into the car “to turn off the ignition of Johnson’s car, a severed torso, missing its lower half, was discovered in the passenger-side floorboard, arrest warrants state,” the newspaper reports.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police asked Johnson who “was in the car with him, Johnson said he and the passenger had switched seats,” WVLT reports.

Officers found what they believe is the rest of the man’s body at the scene where police say Johnson hit and killed him, according to the TV station.

Police identified the victim as Darryl Eugene Butler, according to WATE. Investigators say they think Butler was walking when Johnson hit him with his car.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Butler, of Knoxville, was 65.

Highway Patrol warrants say they stopped Johnson at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, WBIR reports.

Johnson told the state trooper he was “blitzed” when the officer tried to pull him over, according to WATE. He faces several charges, including vehicular homicide and evading arrest, the station reports.

SHARE COPY LINK Michael Earley was reported missing Monday, May 6, in Rowan County. Carlos Rosas Jr. has been charged with murder and felony concealment of death.