Here’s the reason Amazon is recalling more than 398,000 space heaters

The problem with AmazonBasics 1500 Watt Ceramic Space Heaters isn’t heating an area. It’s overheating, which is why Amazon is recalling 398,765 of them sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The exact problem description, from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The heater can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.”

And Amazon knows of 25 incidents in the United States and five in Canada of the heater “overheating, burning or sparking.” There have been no injuries, but there were two reports of damage to power outlets.





This covers models ASIN B074MR2HGM, ASIN B074MWRLZM, ASIN B074MX8VNR and ASIN B074MWKSLX sold in silver and black.

Amazon is taking the financial hit on this one, asking customers to stop using the heaters and get a refund.

Though the company says it is contacting users directly via email with refund instructions, if you want to be proactive, email amazonspaceheaterrecall@amazon.com or call 888-280-4331.