Dad and toddler die in crash as NC family drove to beach for girl’s birthday, cops say

This is the area of the crash, north of Chadbourn, where NC 410 and U.S. 74 intersect. Street View image from Nov. 2016. © 2019 Google

A 2-year-old girl’s birthday celebration ended tragically Thursday, when she and her father were killed while driving from Cary, North Carolina, to Myrtle Beach, reports WWAY and other news outlets.

Mukesh Deshmukh, 37, died at the scene north of Chadbourn in Columbus County and 2-year-old Divija Deshmukh was pronounced dead later that day at a Wilmington hospital, the station reported.

The girl’s mother Monika Deshmukh, who was driving the car, was hospitalized “with critical but not life-threatening injuries,” according to The News Reporter.

Their car caught fire and began to burn shortly at one point, but “passersby used fire extinguishers and a tire tool to get Monika and Divija out of the burning sedan,” The News Reporter said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Investigators told WECT the crash outside of Chadbourn occurred about 1:30 p.m. when Monika Deshmukh “failed to stop” at the intersection of US 74 and NC 410, and hit a tractor-trailer carrying fuel. Chadbourn is in Columbus County, about 120 miles south of Raleigh.

N.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. M. K. Young said the family was driving from their home in Cary to the coast to celebrate the toddler’s third birthday, the station said.

The tanker driver, who was not identified, “was treated and released from Columbus Regional” hospital, according to The News Reporter.