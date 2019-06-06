Apple recalls 895,000 kits after international reports of electrical shocks

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Apple created its World Travel Adapter Kit to allow users to power up anywhere in the world — and not get electrical shocks anywhere in the world. That’s why 895,000 sold in the U.S. and Canada have been recalled.

The exact reason, as stated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The three-prong AC wall plug adapters can break and expose the metal portion of the adapter, posing an electric shock risk.”

And, the notice says Apple’s heard about six incidents from other countries of adapters breaking and users getting shocked, “including two reports of consumers who were medically evaluated and released without need for further medical treatment.”

The problematic three-prong AC adapters were made for use mainly in the United Kingdom, Singapore and Hong Kong. They were sold with Macs, iOS devices and in the kits from January 2003 through January 2015.

Apple’s offering replacement adapters for those who contact them at 800-275-2273 or via the website.