Suspected Walmart thief hid in trunk, covered herself in Mountain Dew, NC cops say

A 34-year-old woman suspected of shoplifting from a Walmart in Clayton, North Carolina, was apprehended by police after they found her hiding in the trunk of her car, “drenched in Mountain Dew,” according to the Johnston County Report and other news outlets.

Melinda Reeves of Wilson told the arresting officers that she soaked herself in the sticky green soda pop “in an attempt to stay cool in the sweltering heat of the trunk,” the news outlet reported.

Temperatures were near 90 degrees on May 21, the day of the incident, according to AccuWeather.com.

Reeves was suspected of taking about $20 worth of stuff and shoving it into her purse, Clayton spokeswoman Stacy Beard told WNCN. Clayton is about 18 miles southeast of Raleigh.

When Walmart staff questioned Reeves, she is alleged to have become “confrontational,” and then took off running, the station reported.

Her undoing came when store employees noticed “no cars were seen leaving the area of the parking lot where Reeves was seen running,” suggesting she might be hiding in plain sight, reported WRAL.

Police looked at surveillance video and then began inspecting cars, when they noticed movement in a vehicle where “the trunk lid was ajar,” the station said.

That’s when officers found her crouched in the trunk, glistening with a thin sheen of highly caffeinated soda, news outlets reported.

Inside the trunk, police also found “a bottle of wine, laundry detergent and a ‘Little Mermaid’ children’s toy,” reported Spectrum News. Total value: $16.83, said the station.

Investigators did not explain how Reeves got the Mountain Dew.

She was charged with shoplifting, and bond was set at $2,500, the station said. Johnston County jail records indicated Wednesday that she had been released.