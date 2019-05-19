National
Dad shoots man in his daughter’s bedroom — then the man stabs himself, TX cops say
When a Texas homeowner saw an armed man entering his daughter’s bedroom, the dad began wrestling the man for the gun, Houston police said, according to KTRK.
The dad was able to take the gun away from the home invasion suspect, KHOU reported, and then he shot the man “multiple times.”
That’s when a neighbor came into the home to help the family — with four children — escape, KHOU reported.
“Police say when the neighbor went back over to the home, they saw the intruder stabbing himself with a kitchen knife downstairs,” according to KHOU.
Houston police were called to the two-story home on North Bellaire Estates at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, KPRC reported.
When officers arrived, witnesses reported that the man had broken in through a downstairs window before going up to the 13-year-old girl’s room, KHOU reported.
The suspect was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, KTRK reported.
Police are waiting for an autopsy to determine if the man died from gunshot wounds or from stabbing himself, according to KPRC.
All four children are safe, KPRC reported.
