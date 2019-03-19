‘Queer Eye’ fans love these KC barbecue sisters — and can’t wait to try their sauce

The sweet and tangy barbecue sauce at Jones Bar-B-Q has been around for decades, but for the first time ever, you can buy it in a bottle for your own home cooking.

“Queer Eye” helped make that happen.

The show’s “Fab Five” headed for Kansas City to “serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels” for season three, and the sisters of Jones Bar-B-Q star in episode three.

Deborah “Little” Jones and her sister Mary “Shorty” Jones Mosley — “underwent one of the most extreme transformations” of season three, the Kansas City Star reported.

The two sisters — second-generation barbecue experts — continue their father’s legacy with that famous, secret sauce and their slow-cooked barbeque. And they’ve been doing so for about 30 years, according to an Instagram post.

“Until the Fab Five got a hold of the sisters, cult-favorite Jones Bar-B-Q operated out of a cramped taco hut in Kansas City, Kan., to feed the long line of loyalists who come for lunch,” the Star reported.

That commitment to their business leaves them without much time for self-care, Refinery29 reported, and that’s where the Fab Five came in.

The barbecue sisters were nominated for the show by Deborah’s daughter because she wanted them to “slow down and take time for themselves, but she also wants to give them the tools to take Jones Bar-B-Que to the next level,” according to Refinery29.

And while the sisters both got an emotional makeover on the show, so did their business.

There’s a new storefront, a larger patio and a remodeled kitchen for the sisters to work out of, according to the Kansas City Star.

Oh, and that homemade sauce has been bottled.

“If you haven’t caught the episode, then you might be unaware—the sisters and their made-from-scratch sauce were a hit,” Delish reported. “And while viewers were obviously invested in the pair’s confidence-boosting makeover ... this was the ultimate dream.”

Fab Five food expert Antoni Porowski told “Queer Eye” viewers that he searched “high and low for the best barbecue in town,” and he thinks he found it at Jones Bar-B-Q, according to Delish.

Saucy.

The Fab Five connected the Jones sisters with Spicin Foods, the Star reported, and now thousands of fans are buying Jones Bar-B-Q Sweet & Tangy BBQ sauce from across the nation.

As of Sunday morning, Deborah and Mary have sold more than 11,000 bottles of the sauce since the episode’s Friday release date.

“We averaged 1.7 bottles per minute this weekend,” the business said in a Monday Instagram post. “We are feeling so much love and support from all of you.”

“THANK YOU to everyone who ordered a bottle,” the post continues. “Your support means so much to us!”

You can buy a 15-ounce bottle of sauce from the Jones Bar-B-Q website for $6.99. Deborah and Mary also sell three-packs and six-packs of the sauce. The bottles can only be shipped within the United States, but the business hopes to expand to international shipping soon.