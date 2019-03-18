Beto O’Rourke appears in huge 2-acre crop circle. Martians had nothing to do with it

He calls his art, which has some serious scale to it, “earthwork.”
And his latest piece has Beto O’Rourke looking pretty presidential.
If you’re flying into or out of Austin, Texas, anytime soon, you may get a peek at Stan Herd’s latest “earthwork”: a 2-acre-wide profile of O’Rourke that is visible to planes passing overhead, according to KVUE.
The artist told the station it took more than a week to create O’Rourke’s likeness. It features a “Beto 2020” tagline in big block letters underneath, referencing his declaration last week that he will run for president.
Herd hinted the piece was coming last week on his Facebook page. It’s at Carson Creek Ranch, an events and performance venue in East Austin.
“Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke image to be revealed in earthwork by renowned artist Stan Herd on Sunday, March 17, in East Austin,” he wrote in the teaser.
The post featured a photo of the artist sitting on the piece, near O’Rourke’s right eyebrow.
Though the image features O’Rourke looking like he’s doing his best Lincoln-on-the-back-of-the-penny impersonation, one user on Twitter found another lookalike.
President Napoleon Dynamite, anyone?
