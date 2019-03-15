It started with a squirrel in their attic and ended with a dog stuck inside the wall

An east Tennessee couple learned an expensive lesson this week, after hearing a yelping creature from deep within the walls of their suburban home.

It’s never a good idea to let your dog chase a squirrel in the attic. They now have a big, ugly hole in their wall to prove it, too, judging from video posted on Facebook.

Chattanooga firefighters said they had to cut the opening Thursday, after it became clear there was no other way to rescue the family’s hopelessly trapped Dachshund, Bella, according to a Facebook post.

The “unusual call” came about 7:30 p.m. from a couple who blamed everything on a squirrel, the fire department posted.

“While chasing it around the attic, Bella fell through an opening into an interior wall between the den and master bedroom,” the department’s Facebook post said. “Bella’s owners could hear her yelping in the wall and could not figure out a way to get her out.”

Firefighters, using a saw, managed to cut a hole without hitting the dog inches away. Firefighter Shawn Roach pulled Bella out by one leg and dropped her -- wiggling and tail wagging -- into the waiting arms of firefighter Brandon T. McCulley.

No mention was made of what happened to the squirrel, but the dog was apparently unharmed by the claustrophobic event.

A video of what the department jokingly called “the dramatic rescue” was posted on Facebook late Thursday and it has gotten nearly 10,000 views as of Friday afternoon.