Teen’s service dog was shot and killed. Former Dallas Cowboys star stepped up to help

One dog-loving former Dallas Cowboy and his wife have stepped up to help a North Texas teen whose service dog was shot and killed in January.
Amy and Jay Novacek, who breed service dogs through their company Novacek 84 Labradoodles, donated a puppy Sunday to Hannah Westmoreland, whose service dog, Journey, was shot and killed on her front lawn in Quinlan, Texas, nearly two months ago, Amy confirmed to McClatchy.
“Welcome to our Doodle family, sweet Hannah!” read a post from Novacek 84’s Facebook page.
“We are blessed!” Jay Novacek tweeted after the doggie donation was first reported by KXAS.
Journey was a 4-year-old golden retriever who expertly kept track of fluctuations in Hannah’s blood sugar with his keen sense of smell, according to KTVT. Hannah, 15, is diabetic, according to her family’s Justice4Journey Facebook page.
She lives in tiny Quinlan, a town of about 1,400 residents that sits about 40 miles east of Dallas, where the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the person who shot and killed Journey.
Hunt County Sheriff’s spokesman Jeff Haines told McClatchy that no arrests have been made in the animal cruelty case.
Hannah has named the new puppy Joey, but at just 3 months, he’s not quite old enough to take over Journey’s role as service dog. Another local company, All Purpose Canines, has pledged to donate Joey’s training, once he reaches 10 months, Amy Novacek told McClatchy.
Amy Novacek began using a service dog as she recovered from injuries sustained in a car wreck in 2015, and has continued to receive help from Hank since she was diagnosed with Adrenal insufficiency, she said.
Hank and Joey, by the way, have the same dad.
