Why American and Southwest Airlines still fly the 737 Max, despite two fatal crashes

Why are Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines still flying the 737 Max aircraft, despite two fatal crashes that have compelled at least three countries to ground that particular plane?

American Airlines has 24 of the aircraft in its fleet, a spokeswoman said. Southwest has 34 737 Max 8s, according to a spokesman for that airline.

“Our heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the passengers and employees on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302,” Southwest spokesman Brian Parrish said Monday in an email. “As Southwest operates a fleet of 34 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, we have been in contact with Boeing and will continue to stay close to the investigation as it progresses. We remain confident in the safety and airworthiness of our entire fleet of more than 750 Boeing 737 aircraft, and we don’t have any changes planned to 737 Max operations.”

Southwest is launching service to Hawaii beginning next week, from Oakland, Calif. Southwest received permission from the FAA to operate the 737-800 on that route, not the 737 Max.

Officials in Ethiopia, China and Indonesia on Monday grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft after an Ethiopian Airlines plane carrying 157 people crashed shortly after takeoff, killing everyone aboard.

Also, just five months ago, a 737 Max 8 operated by Lion Air crashed into the Indonesian seas, killing 189 people. In that crash, questions were raised about whether a function of the aircraft’s controls that is designed to prevent the plane from getting its nose too high instead forced the craft into a nose dive.

After the Lion Air crash, Boeing took the position that the pilots should have known how to handle the emergency, and that training was an issue.

After the Ethiopia crash, Boeing issued a statement saying the airline “is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the passengers and crew on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a 737 MAX 8 airplane.”

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew on board and stand ready to support the Ethiopian Airlines team,” the statement continued. “A Boeing technical team will be traveling to the crash site to provide technical assistance under the direction of the Ethiopia Accident Investigation Bureau and U.S. National Transportation Safety Board.”

American Airlines also issued a statement expressing condolences to “the families and friends of those on board Ethiopian Airlines flight 302,” but indicated no plans to stop flying the 737 Max 8.

“At this time there are no facts on the cause of the accident other than news reports,” American’s statement read. “Our Flight, Flight Service, Tech Ops and Safety teams, along with the Allied Pilots Association (APA) and Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), will closely monitor the investigation in Ethiopia, which is our standard protocol for any aircraft accident. American continues to collaborate with the FAA and other regulatory authorities, as the safety of our team members and customers is our number one priority. We have full confidence in the aircraft and our crew members, who are the best and most experienced in the industry.”

Travelers who want to check whether flights they have booked are using the 737 Max 8 can find out by visiting their airline’s website. The information is typically visible on a passenger’s boarding pass, or flight itinerary.

The FAA is “closely monitoring developments in the Ethiopian Flight 302 crash,” the agency said in a statement released shortly after the weekend crash. “We are in contact with the State Department and plan to join the NTSB in its assistance with Ethiopian civil aviation authorities to investigate the crash.”

On Nov 7, within days of the Lion Air crash in Indonesia, the FAA directed U.S. operators to revise the airplane flight manual to provide the flight crew with runaway horizontal stabilizer trim procedures to follow under certain conditions.

Later Monday, the FAA released an updated statement saying it would issue a Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community for Boeing 737 Max operators.

“The FAA continuously assesses and oversees the safety performance of U.S. commercial aircraft,” the statement read. “If we identify an issue that affects safety, the FAA will take immediate and appropriate action.”