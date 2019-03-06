1,500 lightning pulses in 5 minutes in storm off Southern California, photos show

A dramatic electrical storm lit up Southern California skies Tuesday night as meteorologists recorded around 1,500 lightning pulses in 5 minutes, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“It’s a lot,” said meteorologist Kathy Hoxsie with the National Weather Service, according to the publication. “We usually don’t get that.”

Lighting hit a Delta Airlines flight departing Los Angeles International Airport, forcing the plane to return, USA Today reported. The storm also briefly cut power to two terminals at the airport.

Santa Barbara County firefighters captured a series of dramatic photos of the lightning, while other Southern California residents also caught photos or video of the electrical storm.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties Tuesday night, KABC reported.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office ordered 3,000 people to evacuate over fears of mudslides from fire-scarred hillsides, KTLA reported.

The storm also brought snow, sleet and hail to San Luis Obispo, The San Luis Obispo Tribune reported.