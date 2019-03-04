Woman stabbed her mother at Utah hotel, then announced it at Olive Garden, cops say

A woman repeatedly stabbed her mother at a Utah hotel Saturday, then went to an Olive Garden restaurant and announced the attack, according to police.

Police responded to the Extended Stay Hotel in Sandy on Saturday after reports of a woman with multiple stab wounds, according to a probable cause affidavit posted online by KUTV.

The woman had been stabbed twice in her chest, and once each on her neck, tricep, left arm and lip — and three of those injuries were in places that could have killed the woman, according to police. The woman told police that her daughter, who she described as “suicidal and homicidal,” carried out the attack, the affidavit said.

The daughter, 31-year-old Jayde Altemeier of Saratoga Springs, had left the hotel by the time officers responded, police said. Altemeier later went to an Olive Garden in American Fork, which is south of Sandy, where she stated that she’d stabbed her mother, according to the affidavit.

Altemeier was taken to the Salt Lake County Jail, where she’s being held on $500,000 bail on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault, ABC4 reports.

“There was blood on Jayde’s clothing when she was taken into custody,” according to the affidavit.

Altemeier’s 55-year-old mother was taken to a hospital to be treated and is expected to live, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

“If the allegations here are true, I suspect that mental health played a significant role,” said Matthew Morrise, a lawyer who has represented Altemeier before, according to KSL.

Court records said Altemeier has been convicted in the past on drug and shoplifting charges, KSL reports. Morrise said Altemeier has been found not competent to face charges previously, according to KSL, and “had an extended stay at the Utah State Hospital to restore her to competency.”