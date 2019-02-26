Driver doing 90-plus pulled over 11 minutes later going even faster, Calif. cops say

Someone was in a hurry.

Two different California Highway Patrol officers pulled over the same driver twice in 11 minutes Monday for speeding on Interstate 580 in the Bay Area, the CHP wrote on Twitter.

“If you get a ticket at 12:30 for 90+ would you speed up so you get another ticket by a different officer at 12:41? Don’t worry, this person is consistent as the second ticket was for 103mph!” CHP officers wrote.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph

If you get a ticket at 12:30 for 90+ would you speed up so you get another ticket by a different Officer at 12:41? Don’t worry, this person is consistent as the second ticket was for 103mph!

So many things to say...I’m sure you’ll respond with some good stuff pic.twitter.com/hilJyVpZ98 — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) February 25, 2019

Combined, the two tickets are likely to cost the driver of a 2014 Nissan Altima more than $1,000 in fines, CHP officers told the Bay City News Service in The San Francisco Chronicle.

“That was an expensive 11 minutes,” Officer Tyler Hahn said, according to the news service. He noted CHP officers normally tell people ticketed for speeding to slow down, and “not to speed up.”

SHARE COPY LINK The Washington State Patrol Aviation Section uses a Cessna 206 equipped with specialized camera equipment to provide aerial traffic enforcement support on Interstate 90 on June 23-25, 2017.

“So the next ticket is going to be at 12:52 for 116 MPH?” asked one person on Twitter, citing “math.”

“All I gotta say is you Dublin CHPs are no joke!” another Twitter user replied to the Dublin CHP office post. “It’s like a damn hack code y’all come out of nowhere! I learned my lesson the first time.”