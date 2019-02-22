Peter Frampton taking a bow, begins Farewell Tour across the U.S. in June

Do you feel like we do?
Like, where did the time go?
Peter Frampton has announced the dates for “Finale - The Farewell Tour,” that will take the rock guitarist across the United States — with one stop in Montreal — beginning in June.
Frampton “is the latest classic rock icon to announce that his next tour will be his last,” writes Rolling Stone, which describes the event as an “extensive arena and amphitheater farewell tour.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening will appear with Frampton at many stops, and the rocker’s son, Julian Frampton, will appear at West Coast concerts, according to Frampton.com.
“Frampton first came to fame as the frontman of the Sixties psychedelic band the Herd and then as the guitarist in the early Seventies rock band Humble Pie,” according to Rolling Stone.
“He went solo in 1972, but struggled to find a mass audience until his 1976 live album ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’ hit Number One on the album charts and produced the massive hit singles ‘Show Me the Way,’ ‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ and ‘Do You Feel Like We Do.’”
Behind the scenes, he’s worked alongside George Harrison, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, John Entwistle and Pearl Jam’s Matt Cameron, according to his website.
In front of the camera, he’s appeared as himself on episodes of “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons,” according to a press release from Live Nation Entertainment.
The tour begins June 18 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It will stop in such cities as Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Kansas City and Las Vegas before wrapping up on Oct. 12 in Concord, California.
A stop in Montreal, Canada, on July 5 is included.
Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on March 1 at LiveNation.com, according to the press release. Check www.citiprivatepass.com for pre-sale ticket information. VIP packages will also be available at www.frampton.com, the press release says.
Here’s the lineup provided by Live Nation.
“June 18—Tulsa, OK—Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
June 20—Little Rock, AR—Robinson Performance Hall
June 22—Montgomery, AL—Wind Creek Casino & Hotel
June 23—Chattanooga, TN—Tivoli Theatre
June 26—Memphis, TN—Orpheum Theatre
June 27—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater
June 29—Salamanca, NY—Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino
June 30—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 2—Pittsburgh, PA—Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
July 3—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 5—Montreal, QC—Montreal Jazz Fest- Place des Arts: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
July 7—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 9—Boston, MA—Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
July 10—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia
July 12—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center
July 13—Stayner, ON—Roxodus Music Festival
July 23—Traverse City, MI—Interlochen Center for the Arts-Kresge Auditorium
July 25—Detroit, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 26—Morgantown, WV—MountainFest Motorcycle Rally
July 28—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
July 29—Cedar Rapids, IA—McGrath Amphitheatre
July 31—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 2—Minneapolis, MN—Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
August 4—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 5—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre
August 8—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center
August 11—Atlanta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre at Encore Park
August 16-21—Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean
August 30—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion
September 1—Albany, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September 2—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena
September 4—Jacksonville, FL—Daily’s Place
September 6—Miami, FL—Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
September 7—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
September 10—Simpsonville, SC—CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
September 11—Washington, DC—The Anthem
September 13—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden
September 14—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
September 21—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
September 22—Dallas, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 24—Albuquerque, NM—Sandia Resort & Casino
September 26—Phoenix, AZ—Comerica Theatre
September 28—Las Vegas, NV—Red Rock Resort Spa & Casino
September 29—Temecula, CA—Pechanga Casino-Pechanga Summit
October 2—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
October 3—Paso Robles, CA—Vina Robles Amphitheatre
October 5—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum
October 6—Tuolumne, CA—Black Oak Casino Resort-Westside Pavilion
October 9—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre
October 10—Portland, OR—Ilani Resort & Casino-Cowlitz Ballroom
October 12—Concord, CA—Concord Pavilion”
Comments