Trump’s border wall will snatch land from 1,000 ranchers, farmers, TX Republican says

U.S. Rep. Will Hurd’s congressional district spans most of the 1,254 miles of border shared by Texas and Mexico.
The 820 miles of border-region he represents is more than any other U.S. Congressional representative, according to Business Insider, and one-third of the entire U.S.-Mexico border, according to Politico.
On Sunday, during Hurd’s appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” the Texas Republican brought a new number into the debate over the proposed expansion of a wall along parts of that border.
“In the great state of Texas, we care about a little thing called private property, and there’s going to be over 1,000 ranchers and farmers potentially impacted if the government comes in and takes their land,” Hurd told “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan. “And this is how they do it.
“They say, ‘Hey we need this land. Here’s what we’re going to give you.’ And they get to automatically take it.”
Something similar is already happening on private property owned by the National Butterfly Center near Mission, Texas, where heavy machinery for wall expansion appeared earlier this month. The nature sanctuary filed a restraining order last week, seeking a stoppage of work on 33 miles of additional walls and barriers in the Rio Grande Valley, according to the Associated Press.
That stretch of border wall and barrier was funded by a 2018 spending bill. President Trump asked Congress to appropriate $5.7 billion in funding for more border barriers this year, then put the government into a 5-week partial shutdown, the longest in the nation’s history, when congressional Democrats balked, The Associated Press reported.
Trump signed a bill last week that allocated $1.375 billion to the construction of walls and barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border, then declared a national emergency on the southern border, in the hopes of taking nearly $7 billion more from other government projects and accounts, and putting that toward the wall as well, The Associated Press reported.
At least four lawsuits have been filed, on behalf of state governments and advocacy groups, seeking to stop Trump from reallocating that money, according to The Hill.
Hurd has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s emphasis on erecting physical barriers at the southern border. He called what Trump refers to as a “crisis” along the U.S.-Mexico border a “myth” in an interview in January with Rolling Stone, citing government data that show illegal border crossings have gone down in recent years, not up.
Hurd also said Sunday that 1.1 million acres of privately held land would have to be seized by the government if Trump’s border wall expansion moves forward.
