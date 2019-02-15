National

Driver tried to fake out the law with a carton of Camels. He got burned, police say

By Lisa Gutierrez

February 15, 2019 03:45 PM

A creative New Hampshire resident crafted a fake vehicle inspection sticker out of a carton of Camels.
A creative New Hampshire resident crafted a fake vehicle inspection sticker out of a carton of Camels. Facebook/Plaistow New Hampshire Police Department
A creative New Hampshire resident crafted a fake vehicle inspection sticker out of a carton of Camels. Facebook/Plaistow New Hampshire Police Department

There’s thinking outside the box ... and then there’s this guy.

A police officer in Plaistow, New Hampshire thought he saw something a little odd in the window of a car tooling around town on Thursday afternoon, the Union-Leader in Manchester reported.

When officer Edward Barrasso III pulled the car over for a closer look, he found the driver had indulged in some creative DIY.

Using rather crude artwork he had turned a carton of Camel cigarettes into a fake vehicle inspection sticker, the newspaper reported.

The police posted a photo of the fake sticker on their Facebook page.

The date “09-19” was drawn in big blue lettering. A dark pink — pink? — border was crudely colored in.

The driver hadn’t even bothered to cover up the onion domes and turrets of the Turkish town shown on the side of the Camel carton.

And we’re pretty sure New Hampshire has pine, not palm, trees.

“Although it is creative, it is definitely not legal,” the police department wrote in its Facebook post. “The driver had an actual box of Camel cigarettes in the window trying to imitate an official state inspection sticker. The driver was issued a traffic citation for the offense.”

Just FYI, this is what a real New Hampshire sticker looks like., according to a 2017 press release from the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles.

NH sticker.jpg
New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles

“The driver seemed to take a page out of the book of another New Hampshire driver who was cited in 2017 for using a cheese wrapper and parts of a Hannaford circular in place of inspection and registration stickers,” wrote Patch news website.

That driver used a wrapper for “cracked pepper sharp” cheese, and part of an ad that read “these prices hold until July 8,” Patch reported two years ago.

“We can’t even file this under the ‘A for effort’ category,” the police in Alexandria, New Hampshire wrote on Facebook about that art project.

The Plaistow constables clearly got a chuckle out of the cigarette carton, but were serious nonetheless with their warning.

“Please do not attempt this,” they wrote on Facebook. “Get your vehicle inspected according to the law at an official inspection station.”

Kansas Department of Revenue is changing the way license plates are created for the first time since 1913. New plates will be produced using a digital printer then transferred to a metal plate. Plates will be made on demand and mailed to customers.

By

  Comments  

Read Next

Chicago police arrest 2 suspects in attack on Smollett

Celebrities

By DON BABWIN Associated Press

February 15, 2019 03:28 PM

The investigation into "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's account of being beaten in a racist, anti-gay attack took another turn Friday when Chicago police said there is probable cause that the men committed assault and battery on the actor.

KEEP READING

Sign Up and Save

#ReadLocal

Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph

SUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE

MORE NATIONAL

Ice flew off truck and shattered mom’s windshield. Then she saw her daughter bleeding

National

The Latest: Police: Men arrested in Smollett case are black

Celebrities

APNewsBreak: Allred contacted authorities about R Kelly tape

Celebrities

Man closed lid on their hot tub while wife was still in it, say police. She died.

National

Stockton, Calif. starts giving some residents $500 a month to spend on anything they want.

National

National

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Macon Telegraph App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Back to Story