Nickelodeon’s ‘All That’ to return with Kenan Thompson, and ’90s kids are freaking out

Nickelodeon announced that Kenan Thomspon, currently a cast member of Saturday Night Live, will be executive producer of a reboot of ‘All That,’ a popular TV show that aired in the 1990s, a press release says. Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP