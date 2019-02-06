Dad found baby eating heroin bags as his mom was overdosing, Pennsylvania police say

A Pennsylvania dad found his 16-month-old son chewing on a heroin bag as he lay next to his overdosing mother on Monday afternoon, police say.

It was a close call, the Upper Darby Police Department wrote on Twitter.



“The scourge of heroin almost claimed another life,” the police department wrote.

Police say the boy, who lost consciousness, had chewed on “some baggies — plastic bags — of the type used to package heroin and/or fentanyl” at his Upper Darby home, Fox29 reported. The baby was revived with Narcan at a nearby hospital after his 42-year-old dad, Greg Searl, drove him there, police say.

“The child started breathing and regained consciousness (after getting Narcan),” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood told The Delaware County Daily Times. “If it wasn’t for the quick actions of the doctor, and the boy’s father for bringing him to the hospital, that little boy would be dead.

“He wasn’t breathing,” Chitwood continued. “He was pretty close.”

Now police say Searl and the boy’s mother, identified as 35-year-old Nora Boyle, face charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Chitwood said he wants a tough punishment.



“I’m all for treating opioid addicts. But when children are involved, it’s a different ballgame,” Chitwood said, according to The Delaware County Daily Times. “We will do whatever the law allows us to do.”

Back at the family’s home, police say they found a “total of 12 empty packages and bags” that might have contained drugs, 6ABC reported. “According to police, the father admitted the night before he used five bags of fentanyl,” the TV station reported.



The boy’s dad threw the drug-laced bags in a trashcan, police say, and that’s where the boy is believed to have found the bags he chewed on, according to The Delaware County Daily Times.