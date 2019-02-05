Girl Scout remixes Cardi B’s ‘Money’ to sell more of those Thin Mint cookies

Kiki Paschall was just 163 boxes of Girl Scout cookies away from her goal of selling 500 when she “upped her game” in a way that grabbed Cardi B’s attention.
The 10-year-old from Winnetka, California — with an assist from her family — remixed Cardi B’s hit “Money” to pitch those Thin Mints. Kiki’s mom posted the video on Facebook where it’s gone viral.
“It took us 2 days to figure it out and just ignore the fact that her ghost co-writer called a peanut butter cookie ‘chocolate bliss,’ ” her mom, Shania Accius, joked in the Friday post.
In the video, Kiki is surrounded by stacks of brown boxes containing Girl Scout cookies. She’s wearing her green Girl Scout vest with her troop number: 3246.
“Been in this game since 2014, selling them cookies is my thing,” she rapped. “Buy Thin Mints or even S’mores. Please open up when I knock on your door. Woo!
“Thin Mints are the best. Savannah Smiles delish. Do Si Dos are chocolate bliss. Tagalongs divine. Toffee Tastic blows my mind.”
Kiki’s mom told “Good Morning America” that she doesn’t have a “regular 9-to-5 so I can’t sell cookies in the office. I said, ‘you love doing it anyway so let’s just make a music video.’ ”
Mom and dad did the filming and Kiki’s 11-year-old brother, Kamari, was the DJ, Accius told GMA.
Once family and friends started sharing the video, Kiki smashed her original goal of selling 500 boxes, her mom said. By Monday she’d sold more than 1,000.
The Girl Scouts of the USA posted the video on its Twitter account where it has been viewed more than 2 million times as of Tuesday. The organization also posted the video on its Instagram.
“Young entrepreneurs are getting creative this Cookie Season! We’re powering amazing experiences all year long, thanks to YOUR support!” #BlackGirlMagic #ThisIsGirlScouts,” the Instagram post read.
“We love that this cookie boss is gleefully rapping about leadership, community service, and entrepreneurship and want to hear more positive lyrics like this!”
According to CBS Los Angeles, Kiki and her fellow scouts hope to “make enough money to serve meals at a homeless shelter, visit a senior center and take a year-end trip to the National Museum of African American History in D.C.”
They probably could if a certain singer bought all those cartons of cookies.
“I want all the cookieshhh,” Cardi B tweeted on Monday.
We’d bet “Money” she could have them if she really wants them.
