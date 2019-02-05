National

Willie Nelson wants to add some CBD oil to your morning coffee — at $36 a bag

By Matthew Martinez

February 05, 2019 11:09 AM

Willie Nelson has released the first product in his wellness line called Willie’s Remedy. It’s an 8oz bag of CBD oil-infused coffee beans. It sells for $36 per bag.
Willie Nelson has released the first product in his wellness line called Willie’s Remedy. It’s an 8oz bag of CBD oil-infused coffee beans. It sells for $36 per bag. Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives/Shock Ink
Willie Nelson has released the first product in his wellness line called Willie’s Remedy. It’s an 8oz bag of CBD oil-infused coffee beans. It sells for $36 per bag. Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives/Shock Ink

Country music legend and pot entrepreneur Willie Nelson wants to give your morning coffee a cannabis oil kick.

But this is no wake-and-bake situation.

The coffee beans Nelson released Monday as the first widely distributed product in his Willie’s Remedy wellness line are infused with CBD oil. That means that it won’t get coffee drinkers high. THC is the psychoactive compound in pot, while CBD has been lauded in recent years for a wide range of possible health benefits.

“The whole bean, small batch brew is infused with full spectrum CBD oil derived from American sourced and organically grown hemp,” according to a news release last year announcing the line. “Each 8-ounce cup of coffee features 5 mg of CBD.”

The price? An 8-oz bag of beans is $36.

williesremedy.jpg
Shock Ink Courtesy

CBD oil can be derived from hemp, a member of the cannabis plant family that has no THC, but that until Dec. 2018 was prohibited in the U.S. alongside its psychoactive sister-plant. President Trump signed the Farm Bill in Dececember 2018 that, in part, legalized the production of American hemp and, along with it, CBD oil.

“Hemp production in America was stifled for so long, but it could now make all the difference for small independent farmers,” Nelson, 85, said in a news release. “Hemp isn’t just good for our farmers and our economy, it’s good for our soil, our environment-and our health.”

Willie’s Remedy coffee is now for sale in all 50 states, not just in states where medical or recreational marijuana has been legalized. His line of cannabis products with THC, available only where recreational marijuana is legal, is called Willie’s Reserve.

Willie’s Remedy is developing additional products such as “gel caps, tea and topical rubs” infused with CBD and “aimed at health-conscious consumers of all ages,” according to the Austin American Statesman.

Willie Nelson walks slowly onto the stage, picking up his guitar, setting the guitar back down, curtly whipping his cowboy hat into the crowd, then shuffling back off-stage.

By



A close-up look at Forbidden Farms' marijuana growing operation in Shelton and the processing facility on the Tacoma Tideflats. Owned by the Balduff brothers Garrett and Taylor, the premium producer even supplies cannabis connoisseur Willie Nelson

By

Matthew Martinez

Matt is an award-winning real time reporter and a University of Texas at Austin graduate who’s been based at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 2011. His regional focus is Texas, and that makes sense. He’s only lived there his whole life.

  Comments  