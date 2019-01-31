Publix recalls popcorn chicken, says it could contain ‘foreign material’

Chicken recently sold at Publix grocery stores may have contained a little something extra, the company announced on Thursday.
Publix is recalling all “Publix Deli Popcorn Chicken” sold throughout stores in the South for the possible presence of foreign material.
The chicken in question was sold between January 17 and 31 in hot and refrigerated cases, the company said in a press release.
The recall includes all stores in Florida and some stores in southern Georgia, southern and coastal South Carolina and southern Alabama.
“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. “Customers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund.”
The chicken was sourced from Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, a multi-national food company headquarted in Greeley, Colo., and sold to the grocery chain under the Pierce Chicken brand name.
Publix sells its popcorn chicken by the cup, the box and in platters.
Publix publicized the recall on social media Thursday afternoon.
“This recall is due to finding a foreign material from the production facility in the product,” reads a post from the company on Facebook.
Customers with additional questions can call Publix’s customer care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit the company’s website at publix.com. Customers can also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-685469.
