At 56 below, sheets of snow turned roads in Minnesota nearly invisible, video shows

By Matthew Martinez

January 30, 2019 01:13 PM

By
Carol Bauer says she had a good reason to be out driving in blankets of snow Tuesday that at times covered the entire road in front of her.

“My mother in law had surgery and I was on my way home from that,” Bauer told McClatchy in a social media message. “Otherwise I would not have been out.”

She tweeted a mounted cell phone video that showed howling winds pushing sheets of snow and ice across MN Hwy. 75 near her hometown of Graceville. It’s about 15 miles from the South Dakota border.

At times, the road in front of her is rendered invisible by the storm in front of her. Bauer wrote in her tweets that the windchill at the time she took the video was minus-56 degrees Fahrenheit.

The low temperature in Minneapolis Tuesday was minus-25, according to AccuWeather. The Weather Channel reported “dangerous” wind chills, in the 40s and 50s below zero, in Minnesota Wednesday.

Bauer was in a hurry to get her mother-in-law home before it got dark, she said. Her video was taken at about 5:30 p.m., but she also tweeted two other videos from earlier in the day, which were taken in northern South Dakota.

“I love photography and I’ll quite often film while my husband and I travel,” Bauer told McClatchy. “Usually it’s more for beautiful scenery, not blizzards.”

The 54-year-old small business owner reported that she and her mother-in-law did arrive safely back home, but unfortunately, they came home to a busted furnace. She said they’ve been warming their home with “our corn-burner fireplace” since.

