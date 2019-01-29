Rubber chicken? Plastic pollo? Either way, 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets got recalled

The packaging for Tyson’s White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets brags “No Antibiotics Ever.” But there was something else in the chicken nuggets that caused Tuesday’s not-food-in-your-food recall of 36,420 pounds of the nuggets.
The USDA recall notice says the extra stuff was rubber. Tyson Foods, on its website, says it was “small pieces of soft, blue plastic.” Either way, some consumers called Tyson and Tyson yanked the nuggets from club stores around the country.
The nuggets were sold in 5-pound plastic bags with a best by date of Nov. 26, 2019, case code No. 3308SDL03 and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59. Inside the USDA inspection label is the establishment No. P-13556.
Consumers can toss the nuggets or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Those with questions can call Tyson at 1-888-747-7611.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments