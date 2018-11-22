A turkey recall over salmonella has grown to 147,000 pounds. Here’s the store list

The USDA has released the list of stores that likely received Jennie-O raw turkey products recalled tied to a salmonella outbreak that has already sickened 164 and killed one person.

A few days earlier, the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) quietly expanded the tonnage of raw turkey products recalled from 91,388 pounds to 147,276. But the USDA didn’t call attention to the change in any way until adding an “Editor’s note” at the top of the recall notice Wednesday night. On the rare occasions the amount of food in a recall is changed, that note usually is added at the time of the change.

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

There is no new information about how far into the turkey industry this salmonella outbreak goes. The Centers for Disease Control has stated since the start of the outbreak, “The outbreak strain of Salmonella Reading is present in live turkeys and in many types of raw turkey products, indicating it might be widespread in the turkey industry.”

Before listing stores, the FSIS included the usual caveat that these are stores the agency “has reason to believe” received the recalled raw ground turkey products. Some stores on the list might not have received the turkey while other stores that did might not be on the list (retail lists for large recalls often have several updates).

The list is topped by all 300-plus H-E-B stores in Texas, and all Brookshire Grocery and Super 1 Foods stores in Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.