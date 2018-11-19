911 dispatcher learned his home was on fire — and ‘handled it like every other call’

A dispatcher was answering 911 calls at work when he got an unexpected call from one of his neighbors, according to a GoFundMe set up by his “dispatch (and call taker) family” in Douglas County, Nebraska.
“She gave an address that was a few off from (my home),” dispatcher Bill Wiese said, according to KETV. “And in my head I’m like ‘Oh no, ‘I’m trying to think of who it could be on the street.
“But then she corrected it to be my address,” he continued.
It was his home that was on fire this time.
“Who knew he’d be taking the 911 call from his neighbor - giving Bill’s address for the location of a house fire?!” the GoFundMe states.
Upon learning that his home was burning, Wiese began “running through all kinds of thoughts in my head — worst-case scenarios,” he said, according to the Omaha World-Herald. That was at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Smoke was “billowing out” from his home, charring the inside of where he, his fiance and their two children live, KETV reported.
Despite that scare, Wiese continued through his steps as a dispatcher, according to KETV.
“I just handled it like ever other call,” Wiese said in a recorded interview with the TV station.
After calling firefighters to his home, Wiese was able to call his fiance and learned that she and their daughters were not at the home, the World-Herald reported. His family did, however, lose their cat named Tigger, according to the newspaper. Tigger died from the fire.
“Bill and his family lost everything, including their beloved family pet,” the GoFundMe states. “The family is currently living in a hotel with nothing!”
Investigators believe an electrical malfunction caused the fire, Wiese said, according to the World-Herald.
