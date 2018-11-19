Video shows man on drugs slam car into Illinois police station at 104 mph, cops say

At first, the speeding car was on the road.
Then, video shows the 2015 Volkswagen GTI rolling onto the sidewalk, and violently flipping over, before crashing into the front of a new police station in Arlington Heights, Illinois, on Sunday, according to a press release from the Arlington Heights Police Department.
A deluge of papers zoom out of the car, the video shows, and rain down on the flipped vehicle in the aftermath of the jarring collision in a suburb outside of Chicago.
Police say they arrested 44-year-old Sam Kerlin, the driver of that vehicle, and charged him with reckless driving, speeding and improper lane usage, according to ABC7. Kerlin, accused of being high on cocaine and prescription drugs during the highspeed crash, is also charged with driving under the influence of drugs, police say. The suspect confessed to being on the drugs, police told Fox32.
Police Cmdr. Shawn Gyorke said authorities also discovered prescription drugs at the crash, according to The Chicago Daily Herald.
The suspect was taken to Northwest Community Hospital for treatment, police said in the press release, but has since been released.
Kerlin crashed into the new building that wasn’t yet open, but rather “in its final stages of construction,” police said in the press release.
The building was initially set for a grand opening for the Arlington Heights Police Department sometime this fall, according to The Daily Herald.
But the crash shouldn’t cause too much of a delay, police said.
“An assessment of the damages to the Arlington Heights Police Department was conducted by an engineering professional who deemed the harm non-structural in nature,” the police department said in the press release. “While the final delivery of the building for occupancy will be slightly delayed, repairs are already underway.”
Those repairs include fixing the internal wiring for the fire alarm, according to The Daily Herald.
Kerlin, who was released on bond, is due back in court on January 7, according to NBC Chicago.
Comments