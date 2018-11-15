Ex-Alabama trooper shot and killed after shooting prosecutor in the face, cops say

A district attorney in western Alabama is in the hospital after a former state trooper “ambushed” and shot him on Thursday, investigators said.

The state’s bureau of investigation said District Attorney Greg Griggers had been sitting in his car outside his Demopolis, Alabama, office on Thursday afternoon before the attack, WVUA reports. The city’s police chief said a local officer shot and killed ex-trooper Steve Smith following the ambush.

“Griggers got shot in the face and they killed the ex-state trooper who shot him,” said Michael Jackson, district attorney for Alabama’s 4th Judicial Circuit, according to AL.com. Speaking of Griggers, Jackson added that “they say he’s going to recover.”

Griggers is the district attorney for Marengo, Greene and Sumter Counties, WBRC reports.

“District Attorney Griggers is a dedicated public servant and an honorable man,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay Town said in a statement, according to WBRC. “This serves as yet another reminder of the perils and dangers that law enforcement at every level face daily.”

BREAKING: Greene/Marengo/ Sumter County District Attorney Greg Griggers has been hospitalized after being shot this afternoon in Demopolis. The suspect is deceased. Griggers is at a hospital recovering. All information is from Demopolis Police Chief Tommy Reese. pic.twitter.com/j13Kp3QTn6 — Chelsea Barton (@ChelseaBarton_) November 15, 2018

As police responded, a school near the shootings was put on lockdown, WBRC reports.

Jackson said that Smith, the dead suspected shooter, was questioned more than 20 years ago after a Sumter County judge — the first black judge in the area — had his home shot into, AL. com reports.

“It is the same trooper [from] all those years ago,” Jackson said, according to AL.com. “My agents with the [4th Judicial Circuit] drug task force have been down there for a few hours and they say it’s definitely him.”

Griggers has served as the counties’ prosecutor since 2003, the Tuscaloosa News reported in 2004.