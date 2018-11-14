This private island and mansion off NC can be yours — for less than you might think

Ever dreamed of owning your own private island? Well, there’s one for sale off the coast of North Carolina for $1.5 million. It even includes a mansion that was originally built in 1885.
The only way to get to the 49-acre island is by boat, but the property includes almost three acres on the mainland, about 20 minutes north of Beaufort, North Carolina, with parking and a boat dock. The island is just a short ride away, according the the property listing on Zillow.
“This 1885 Colonial Style beach home offers a secluded get-away with 7 bedrooms, 3 baths and a direct view of Cape Lookout Lighthouse,” the listing reads. “The north end of the island has a nice sandy beach to kick back and soak up the sun.”
There’s also a four-bedroom caretaker’s cottage on the island, along with “a barn for storage, established garden and large maritime forest.”
Realtor Donnie McCall said there has been a caretaker living on the island for the past 20 years.
The island does have power from the mainland, according to the listing. The sale also comes with most of the furniture and whatever else is in the main house, which is more than 5,500 square feet, the listing says.
There are half a dozen other private islands for sale off the North Carolina coast, according Private Islands Inc., which helps sell and rent private islands. The site lists islands off North Carolina ranging from $650,000 to $3.2 million.
