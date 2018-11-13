Good news: Chick-fil-A is offering home delivery. Better news: First sandwich is free

Long lines at a Chick-fil-A restaurant are fairly common.

Now the fast-food chain has created an option to eliminate waiting in line. On Tuesday, Chick-fil-A announced it is now offering home delivery, PR Newswire reported.

The chain known for its chicken sandwiches will be giving 200,000 of them away for free to customers who use the new service before Nov. 20, according to Business Insider. But that won’t be the only item available for home delivery, Chick-fil-A’s full menu will be available.

“So many of our guests’ busy lives and family commitments have them strapped for time. Delivery is one way we can help them get a quick yet high quality meal,” Chick-fil-A senior vice president and chief marketing officer Jon Bridges said, per KHOU. “If they’re unable to come to us, we’ll come to them.”

This is the latest innovation from Chick-fil-A, which has recently made changes to its menu, entered the meal-kit business, and promoted its mobile app with free food giveaways.

Chick-fil-A collaborated with DoorDash to make home delivery an option, stating the service will transport the franchise’s food to “homes within a 10-minute radius of participating restaurants,” Business Insider reported. More than 1,100 Chick-fil-A’s across the U.S. are offering the service.

Chick-fil-A is the latest fast-food restaurant to partner with DoorDash. It has joined popular chains like McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Bojangles and more that offer home delivery. Most of those franchises have also made their full menu available for delivery.

Customers interested in using the home delivery service will need to have the DoorDash app, or go online to doordash.com, and then find their local Chick-fil-A to place an order, according to PR Newswire. Customers looking to get a free chicken sandwich must use the promo code “CFADELIVERY,” with their order of $5 or more.