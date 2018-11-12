His name is D-O-G, but he’s a cat. This Missouri feline is the ASPCA’s Cat of the Year

When is a dog a cat?
When it’s a cat named D-O-G.
Oh, and this cat works with dogs.
Confused yet?
The ASPCA - American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals - has chosen a Missouri feline as its “Cat of the Year.”
His name is D-O-G. Think “the Notorious D-O-G.”
The former barn cat will jet off from St. Louis to New York City this week. His “keeper” says he’ll stay at the Plaza Hotel - where a simple room with a king-size bed and white-glove butler service costs $700 a night, according to its website - and attend a luncheon Thursday where he will receive a 2018 ASPCA Humane Award.
“D-O-G (pronounced dee-OH-gee) is the fearless live-in cat at Duo, Inc.,” the ASPCA said in a statement.
Duo is a non-profit organization that trains assistance dogs to help people who have trouble with mobility or hearing, and as emotional support animals, executive director Peggy Musen told McClatchy.
D-O-G lives at the group’s training facility in St. Louis County, where his full-time job is to get in the way of the dogs.
Seriously. His job is to bug the dogs. Since he’s a cat, he has no problem with that.
“As we’re training our assistance dogs, we can’t have them distracted by anything,” Musen said. “The cat is always present and around during their training, and the trainers use him. As the dogs react to the cat they train them to ignore the cat, to remain steady and to not react.
“A client has a dog because they need stability, so the dogs can’t react to anything. That’s why people are not allowed to touch service dogs.”
Right now D-O-G’s roomies include 17 Labrador retriever puppies, some of them born just two months ago, Musen said.
The ASPCA is honoring D-O-G because his “presence has proven to have a positive impact on Duo’s dogs, and the once homeless cat is now considered instrumental in helping service dogs get the training they need to support people all over the country and in Europe,” the organization said in its statement.
The award honors “his dogged dedication to helping other animals become effective and comfortable support animals,” the group’s statement said.
D-O-G moved in at Duo more than a year ago after an employee found him as a kitten in a barn at the Netherfield Natural Farm bed and breakfast in Fontana, Kansas when they were checking on dogs placed in service in the area, Musen said.
D-O-G had no qualms in sidling up against humans, and the Duo employee saw instant potential in him, Musen said.
Back in St. Louis County, D-O-G the kitten made it clear that he was all cat, and now in charge. Left alone at night, he would strip the bulletin boards and steal drinks from cups of water left sitting around, she said.
“He feels very at home. He has no boundaries,” Musen said. “He kind of struts around and does his thing. We know to leave him alone if he’s not in the mood to play with us.
“On the weekend he has the place to himself and I think he likes the quiet and privacy.”
The quirkiness of having a cat named D-O-G “in a dog place” brought Duo a much-appreciated media spotlight on the group’s mission, Musen said.
She’s going to New York with D-O-G. He’s never flown before. He’s never done much of anything before. “He really doesn’t get out much,” she said. “He’s in here 24/7.”
Asked if D-O-G planned to wear a tux for his big moment in front of New York media, Nusen paused.
“Depends on if he’s in the mood to get dressed,” she said. “You never know.”
