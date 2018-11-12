Facebook is down, but they’re “working on it.”
Is Facebook down? People head to Twitter to find out

By Kaitlyn Alanis And Scott Berson

November 12, 2018 01:10 PM

Many people have taken to Twitter to post that Facebook is down and confirm the social media outage.

As seen in several screenshots posted to Twitter, Facebook has a pop-up error message that reads:

“Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

The hashtag, #FacebookDown, is trending across the U.S. on Twitter, and Twitter has used the outage as an opportunity to shine.

Twitter, do your thing,” the social media site tweeted.

DownDetector, which monitors website outages, reported about a 5,000 percent spike in reported Facebook problems Monday afternoon, with most reporting a “total blackout.” A map of outage reports showed reports coming in from across the world, with many centered in the northeastern United States.

The outage map from DownDetector showed reported problems across the world, with most centered in the northeastern U.S.
