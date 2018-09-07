Teacher quizzed 10th-graders on morality of incest, killing puppies, Ohio officials say

Is it acceptable for a brother and sister to have sex if they use protection? Or what about killing puppies that have no home?
Todd Sandberg, whose son attends Hilliard Bradley High School in Ohio, said a teacher at the school posed those questions in a “morality test” given to 10th-graders, according to The Columbus Dispatch. The newspaper identified the teacher as 35-year-old Sarah Gillam.
A parent reportedly gave photographs of the test to ABC6/Fox28. The test had 36 questions, as seen in the images, and allowed students to determine just how “acceptable” or “unacceptable” each statement is with anywhere from three thumbs-up to three thumbs-down. The quiz is one of the many offered on IDRlabs.com.
“Using both a condom and the pill, a brother and a sister decide that they want to sleep with each other — just once, to see what it would be like,” one question read, according to the screengrabs posted by ABC6/Fox28.
Another question asked students whether it’s OK for someone to kill two puppies if they can’t find a home for the animals, WDTN reported. Throughout the quiz, the topics included a baker refusing to make a pro-gay cake and a drunk woman making out with two strangers at a bar at the same time, the outlet reported.
When Sandberg heard his son talking about the quiz, he said it was “my job to point it out,” according to The Columbus Dispatch. He took to Facebook to share news of the test, which he says ended with an estimation of a student’s political views and “moral foundation.”
The father said it caused a “firestorm” online, The Columbus Dispatch reported.
“What does the teacher need to know that information for?” he asked, according to the newspaper. “The questions are so out of line for high school language arts.”
Now, Gilliam is facing consequences, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Hilliard City Schools announced in a statement on its website that the teacher is on administrative leave as an investigation continues.
“It is important to understand this was an isolated incident,” the statement read, “and an activity of this nature would never be considered acceptable.”
One parent expressed disbelief at the questions during a TV interview with WDTN.
“These are the questions?” one woman is heard asking. “Yeah, I’d be upset, too.”
Another woman said it’s just another reason why she’s happy she home-schools her children.
“We want to teach our kids morals, the way we feel they should be taught,” she said. “The schools, they teach a different kind of morals (than) what I would teach.”
