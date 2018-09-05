Boogie boarding on Labor Day isn’t unusual, but this girl did in on Texas streets, video shows

This girl was determined not to let a Labor Day downpour dampen the fun of the three-day weekend, video shows.
Parts of Galveston, on Texas’ Gulf Coast, received 10 inches of rain Monday, according to KTRK, causing a local library and other area businesses to flood.
The heavy rains coincided with high tide along that part of the Texas coast, making the flooding even worse, the Associated Press reported.
Dozens of Carnival Cruise passengers set to leave from Galveston Island Monday couldn’t make it to their ship, and were temporarily stranded in the flood waters, KHOU reported.
Drivers as far as 250 miles away in San Antonio dealt with flooding from the same storm cell, according to the Weather Channel.
But video showing one girl being towed along by an SUV, while riding on a surfboard through a Galveston neighborhood, shows how to make the best of less-than-ideal weather on a three-day weekend. The video was obtained by the AP on Monday.
A dog can be heard barking at the peculiar sight of a human boogie boarding down a residential street.
The girl on the board hangs on as the board drifts through a right turn, churning a small wake beside her as the SUV pulled the daredevil out of the frame.
Multiple counties in southeast Texas were under a flash flood warning Monday.
