Gwyneth Paltrow’s company said $66 vaginal egg ‘balances hormones.’ Now it has to pay

A jade vaginal egg selling for $66 balances hormones, regulates menstrual cycles, prevents uterine prolapse and boosts bladder control, touted Goop, a wellness and lifestyle company founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, reported KTLA.

Baloney, said prosecutors in six California counties in a consumer protection suit filed Friday, according to a statement from the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

On Tuesday, Goop settled the lawsuit, agreeing to refund customers who bought the eggs and two other products, and pay a $145,000 fine, the statement reported.

“It’s important to hold companies accountable for unsubstantiated claims, especially when the claims have the potential to affect women’s health” Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said in the statement.

Prosecutors from Alameda, Marin, Napa, Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, Sonoma, Solano and Shasta counties also took part in the suit, filed in Napa County, the statement reported.

Along with the $66 Jade Egg, which Goop now says can “increase sexual energy and pleasure,” the settlement covers a similar $55 Rose Quartz Egg and Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend, a $22 tincture that Goop originally said could fight depression, prosecutors said.

“A powerful and purifying floral blend that supports self-acceptance, flexibility, compassion and forgiveness,” the advertising copy for the tincture now reads, adding it can “help prevent ‘shame spirals’ downward toward depressive states.”

The settlement also bars Goop from making health-benefits claims for its products without “competent and reliable” scientific evidence, the statement reported.

Erica Moore, the company’s chief financial officer, suggested in an email to Bloomberg that the company had merely been presenting the opinions of its vendors.

“Goop provides a forum for practitioners to present their views and experiences with various products like the Jade Egg,” Moore wrote. “The law, though, sometimes views statement like this as advertising claims, which are subject to various legal requirements.”

The Santa Monica, California, company denied wrongdoing but wanted to settle the matter quickly, Bloomberg reported.

Paltrow, who starred in “Shakespeare in Love” and “Iron Man,” launched Goop in 2008, originally as a newsletter. The company now sells a variety of wellness and lifestyle products on its site.

Customers who bought Jade Eggs, Rose Quartz Eggs or Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend between Jan. 12, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2017 are eligible for refunds. Consumers can request a refund by emailing or calling Goop customer service at customerservice@goop.com or 1-844-WTF-GOOP.